Nigerian media personality, Angela Nwosu, was overwhelmed with joy as her lover finally proposed to her for the first time

An excited Angela knelt before her man, Soundmind, in a yacht as her man put the ring on her finger

The heartwarming video got many people gushing as they celebrated Angela's dream coming true

It was a dream come true for media personality, Angela Nwosu, as her husband, Soundmind, finally proposed to her for the first time.

According to Angela, Soundmind never proposed to her before they got married in September 2019.

Angela Nwosu said it is the first time Soundmind would propose to her. Photo Credit: Angela Nwosu page

Source: Facebook

"This is my first time being proposed to. He didn’t propose the first time, we simply got married after living together for a while, Angela revealed on Facebook.

Angela Nwosu is set for a Dubai wedding

Angela shared a video on Facebook capturing the lovely moment Soundmind proposed to her aboard a yacht.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her husband went on his knees for the proposal but Angela happily declined to be proposed to in that manner.

While dragging her husband up, Angela went on her knees to receive the ring. The goofy lady laughed happily and shared a kiss after receiving the ring.

The couple then sat on the yacht in each other's arms while a female violinist played Titanium, a song by David Guetta.

An excited Angela revealed in the comment section that she has a Dubai wedding to plan. In her words:

"I finally got my dream proposal. We have a wedding to plan.

"We have a Dubai wedding to plan!"

Congratulatory messages pour in for Angela Nwosu

Kuvyon Joy said:

"This get me so so emotional the moment you ask your husband to get up and you kneel love is a beautiful thing ❤️."

Titilola Olawale Vera-cruz said:

"My eyes were teary watching this video.

"Angela Nwosu , this is so beautiful.

"Soundmind keep up the amazing work.

"Both of you have come a long way. Marriage renewal. Vow renewal. Commitment reassurance.

"Sending plentiful love and hugs to you both on your special day.

"#100%positivity."

Lolo Orumba1 said:

"Wooooooo chaill congratulations again and again angla we are proud of you and your accomplishments in life stay safe enjoy your special day with happiness."

Jaja John said:

"Love/ marriage is a very beautiful thing don't let anyone destroy the beautiful things in your life with negative energy. May God continue to bless this beautiful union."

Winniez Diary said:

"Awwwwww. So beautiful. I guessed right. I said it yesterday that it was another proposal. Awww."

Angela Nwosu tackles white lady always checking up on her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Angela Nwosu had tackled a white lady over her husband.

Sharing a video on Facebook from a heated exchange involving herself, the white neighbour Maria, and her husband, Angela wrote, "I can't believe she came to report me to my husband."

In the clip, Maria was talking with Angela's husband, Soundmind, outside when she joined the conversation after overhearing what it was all about. Maria complained to Soundmind that she did not like how Angela spoke to her the day before.

Source: Legit.ng