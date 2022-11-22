A recent report by Nigeria's data body, the National Bureau of Statistics, shows that 133 million Nigerians are poor

Most of the poor people are highly concentrated in the northern region of the country, despite monthly federal allocations

Poverty by zones shows that the northwest is the epicentre of poverty in the country, with over 45 million poor people

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released a report on the poverty rate in Nigeria. The report shows that about 133 million Nigerians live in poverty, representing 64 per cent of the entire population.

The NBS report surpasses the World Bank projection for Nigeria's poverty rate, which says that about 95.1 million Nigerians will fall into the poverty bracket in 2022.

The report shows poverty is higher in the north. Credit: Horacio Villalobos / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Poverty higher in rural areas of Nigeria

The NBS report states that Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, taking into account various aspects of poverty indicators, including money poverty, food poverty, and security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The report also revealed that Nigeria is plagued with urban and rural poverty, with the poverty rate higher in rural areas.

According to the report, about 70 per cent of Nigerians living in rural areas are poor, while 30 per cent of urban dwellers live in poverty.

The report also spotlights Nigeria's poorest states and poorest zones. It shows poverty is higher in the north than in the south, with the northwest being the epicentre of poverty in Nigeria.

Despite the monthly allocation by the federal government, the states in the north, mostly plagued by insurgency, banditry and general insecurity, have remained poor.

Poverty by geopolitical zones

Four of the five poorest states in Nigeria are from the north, while Bayelsa, an oil-producing state, is shockingly ranked second on the index.

North-central and northeast follow the northwest.

The poorest geo-political zones are:

North West has 45.49 million people living in poverty

North East has 20.47 million people living in poverty

North Central, with about 20.19 million people living in poverty

South-South has a high number of people living in poverty, with 19.66 million.

South West has about 16.27 million people being poor.

And South East is the least poor zone in Nigeria, with 10.86 million living in poverty.

A breakdown of poverty by state shows Sokoto as the state with the highest poverty.

Kano, 10.51 million Kaduna, 8.04 million Katsina, 6.92 million Sokoto, 5.81 million Jigawa, 5.76 million Bauchi, 5.71 million Akwa Ibom, 5.08 million Benue, 4.71 million Rivers, 4.40 million Plateau, 4.32 million Kebbi, 4.28 million Lagos, 4.22 million Zamfara, 4.17 million Oyo, 3.79 million Ogun, 3.78 million Yobe, 3.23 million Gombe, 3.02 million Kogi, 2.88 million Taraba, 2.81 million Delta, 2.73 million Enugu, 2.63 million Bayelsa, 2.61 million Borno, 2.25 million Osun, 1.88 million Imo, 1.80 million Kwara, 1.72 million Anambra, 1.64 million FCT Abuja, 1.59 million Edo, 1.40 million Nasarawa, 1.36 million Ebonyi, 3.66 million Niger, 3.60 million Adamawa, 3.44 million Cross River, 3.44 million Ekiti, 1.31 million Ondo, 1.30 million Abia, 1.12 million

5 states lead as NBS reports that 133 million Nigerians are living in poverty

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics stated that about 133 million Nigerians are now poor.

The NBS, in its National Multidimensional Poverty Index report on Thursday, November 17, 2022, said that about 63 per cent of Nigerians were poor due to a lack of access to health, education, living standards, employment and security.

The Index offers different levels of poverty assessment, identifying deprivations across health, education, living standards, work and shocks.

Source: Legit.ng