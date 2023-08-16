A member of the National Youth Service Corps posted to Oyo state reported in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

The NYSC member, who travelled from Zaria, Kaduna state, arrived in Uyo before realising the major error

People who have seen the corps member's story on Twitter are reacting to it in funny ways, with some saying he would be redeployed

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Oyo state mistakenly travelled to Uyo.

The corps member mistook Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, for Oyo, a different state in Southwest Nigeria.

The NYSC member was posted to Oyo and not Uyo. Photo credit: Facebook/NYSC and Getty Images/Petri Oeschger and Mikel Taboada. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The NYSC corps member did not realise his mistake until he got to Uyo, where he hoped to commence the service year.

The corps member reportedly travelled from Zaria, Kaduna state, to Akwa Ibom state.

Upon his arrival, he realised, to his greatest chagrin, that the posting letter says Oyo and not Uyo.

The man's story was posted on Twitter, where it received funny reactions from many netizens.

The tweet was made by @FotoNugget.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as NYSC member goes to Uyo instead of Oyo

Some people blamed the man for not reading properly, saying he would find it difficult to clarify himself with NYSC officials.

But others said there was no course for alarm as the NYSC member would quickly relocate to Oyo for his service.

@FotoNugget said:

"Just like a dude who travelled down to India instead of Indiana sometimes last year to see a tinder babe."

@Timmydennyd said:

"That was how I got an address to show up for a gig meeting that was supposed to happen in Ogudu. That’s how I went to Ojodu. I trek tire and I used the last N100 to buy 4 coaster biscuits and 1 pure water."

@iambelzeez said:

"Lol! When I was in camp, a guy forgot all his documents in Nyanya motor park in Abuja. He traveled from Cross River to Abuja to bring them."

@didi_special said:

"He go explain tire without evidence."

@soulpeegambo reacted:

"I travelled with a guy to Rivers in 2019. It was when we arrived that he realized Rivers is different from Cross River."

Source: Legit.ng