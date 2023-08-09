A mother posted a photograph showing the number of tins of NAN milk that her baby consumed in 12 months

A mother posted a photograph to show the tins of milk her baby girl consumed in 12 months.

The photo was reposted on Facebook by Gold Endior, and the baby was seen proudly standing in front of the empty tins.

The empty tins were stacked upward in a triangular shape, making it look like a small hill. They were stacked beside a wall, and the girl was made to stand in front as if to confirm that she consumed them all.

A simple count of the tins of milk shows that they are nothing less than 87 in number.

An analysis shows that if the girl consumed 87 tins in 12 months, she took 7.25 tins per month.

But it is not only tins of milk in the photo, as there are also four empty tins of Cerelac included in the stack.

Gold Endior posted the photo on Facebook, with the caption:

"Wow! World princess achievement in 12 months. This is hilarious. Her parents must be impatiently waiting for her to grow."

Source: Legit.ng