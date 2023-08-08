A bride's countenance during her wedding made social media users ask questions about the union

This is as a scene from the wedding showed the small-sized groom dancing happily while the bride stood uninterested

Many people who watched the video opined that the bride looked unhappy, others argued in support of the lady

A video of a bride looking uninterested while her groom danced has sent social media into a frenzy.

The short clip, seen on TikTok, has since amassed over 400k views as people commented on the lady's countenance.

The bride's countenance raised questions. Photo Credit: @delyn_weddings

Source: TikTok

While the small-sized groom danced happily while Kizz Daniel's song Cough played in the background, the bride stood and was eager to return to her seat.

As they returned to their seats, after the groom's dance, the overjoyed groom danced back. He seemed in a better mood for unexplained reasons.

Watch the video below:

People comment on the bride's countenance

Princilla said:

"The bride is like ,I wish I can pay all the money I chop from him so I can say no."

Durojaiye_Logba_Logba said:

"You can tell how happy the guy looks! I don’t know who paid the bride price at this point."

Mapuka..Amour said:

"It is painful when you marry a short man oo but they are very good too oo."

Wealth_16 said:

"The bride is not happy, but she just has to marry coz time don dey go."

user779716588868 said:

"Maybe this women is just tired and need to take a rest for 1 minute. How can someone conclude she is unhappy or doesn’t love the man she just married.''

Mhaame Esi Morrison said:

"Sometimes is not like de brides are not happy Oo, sometimes it de corset they are wearing de pain in it alone will take ur joy away."

Nana Ama said:

"Body shaming in our society is too much.

"Everybody deserves love wai, aabaaah.

"Congratulations dearies."

Source: Legit.ng