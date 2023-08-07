A Nigerian couple, who has been married for the past 50 years, revealed that they actually met in a church youth program several years ago

The couple shared some secrets about the longevity of their marriage, saying the only third party in their union has been the Holy Spirit

In addition to having a joint account, the couple had daily family prayers early in the morning before work and late in the evening before sleep

Rev Bola and Deji Olasukanmi have melted hearts on social media as they marked their 50th wedding anniversary with a lovely photoshoot.

Bellanaija Weddings, who shared their story on Twitter, said the lovebirds met at a church youth program and eventually tied the knot on the 28th of April 1973.

Rev Bola and Deji Olasukanmi marked their 50th wedding anniversary. Photo Credit: @BellaNaijaWed

Source: Twitter

The union of the former accountant and civil service officer is blessed with four children and nine grandchildren.

The secrets to Rev Bola and Deji Olasukanmi's long union

According to Bella Naija, the couple attributed their wonderful marriage to their open communication with each other and God. They said the only third party in their marriage has been the Holy Spirit.

The couple added that they had a joint account and made sure they took financial responsibilities together.

Early in the morning before work and late at night in the evening, the couple said they hold daily family prayers. Their story inspired netizens about marriage.

See Bella Naija's post below:

Netizens gush over the couple

@KenbitU said:

"Watin woman do me no be something I go Carry my heart give any woman again in my life. I no go ever fall in love.

"The only thing that will make me marry is because of children and I know my mom won't be happy if I do otherwise."

@_tominsin_ said:

"Wow 50years so beautiful... I'm sure it took lots of patience , commitment, friendship, tolerance and forgiveness."

@hephzibah_k said:

"I hope this gives y'all hope .

"They don't need to be popular to be worthy role models. No be say you go dey follow wotowoto pipo come dey say you don give up on love.

"This one work o, come and learn."

@AnieManny said:

"Now this is what I’m talking aboutI love this!!!!! Let me see anybody that will use any d!e minute yeyebrity marriage as a model for marriage. I go knack the person serious àkpàko. This is a marriage I can free say “ I tap into this.”

@the_damola said:

"Omg this is so beautiful and sweet. They look so inlove. May God continue to be in their union."

