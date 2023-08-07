The only lady, Afua Serwaa Adusei, among the people who travelled from Ghana to the UK, is a mechanical engineer

Before taking up the brave mission to go on the road trip, Afua has been an advocate of vocational education among young girls

The brave lady used her Facebook page to document key moments of the road trip that ended in London

A TikTok video has shown beautiful photos of the only lady amid the group of 11 men who braved to travel from Ghana to London by road.

In the clip, the lady posed with a Benz and a Landcruiser. In another photo, she was beside a signboard in a desert they crossed during the road trip.

The lady posed in from of a Mercedes Benz. Photo source: @kooemmaone

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng will, in this report, look at three things to know about Afua Serwaa Adusei, according to GhanaianWeb.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She is a passionate mechanical engineer

Afua Serwaa Adusei is the only mechanic engineer on the team. Apart from being an engineer, she has been using her page SHECHANIC to encourage young girls to get into the mechanic industry.

Afua Serwaa Adusei is a passionate teacher

A look at her Facebook page does not only document the brave journey she took by road, but she has been using the same platform to bring more ladies into Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Belief in education beyond classroom

Nana Afua Serwaa believed that education should not be limited to the four walls of the classroom. She has been advocating for even school dropouts to keep learning.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from her video below:

Maa Adjowa said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you ,,, well done."

GOODNESS wondered:

"So did the lady also drive this long journey?"

Ser_Waa said:

"The name Serwaa naa something dey inside....Much love."

Thee Yha said:

"She is the mechanic among them."

user7568595420390 said:

"Efua; the goal getter! Thats our spirits. We are fearless."

agyeinhyira469 said:

"Ghana taxi drivers we will meeting tomorrow to see whether we can set the same mission."

Georchett Ameyaw said:

"Proud daughter of Ghana my motherland."

Traveller repaired their faulty cars during UK trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the group who travelled from Ghana to London stopped during their journey to repair some of their Toyota cars.

One of them (@richardthunder0) shared the video on his TikTok page and showed the moment the cars were fixed. He complained bitterly, saying he would send the clip to the car company.

Another man drove bus from UK to Nigeria

Similarly, a Nigerian man, Babatunde Tomori, achieved a great feat as he drove a danfo bus from London to Lagos, spending many weeks on the road.

Babatunde said he was a civil servant in the UK for about 26 years. When asked why he embarked on the journey, the man said he wanted to promote Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng