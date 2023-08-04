A Nigerian man turned to internet users for answers over the pill he discovered in his younger sibling's school bag

Social media users were divided over the name of the tablet and the function it performs on its user

There was, however, a section of female netizens who slammed the man for invading his sibling's privacy by checking her bag

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man, Starhope Chuks, has shared a photo of the tablet he found in his younger sister's school bag.

In a Facebook post, Chuks appealed to internet users to provide the name of the pill and what it is used for.

Chuks found a pill in his younger sister's school bag. Photo Credit: Starhope Chuks, Marco VDM

Source: Getty Images

His post sparked a debate on social media as people were divided over its name and actual use.

While some argued that it was a pregnancy termination pill, others thought it was an anti-malaria tablet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not clear what such a pill was doing in his sister's bag.

People offered answers about the pill

Ujunwa Etude said:

"White quinine.

"Is an anti malaria dr.ugs.

"Is also a contraceptive pill.

"It is use with other dr.ugs to terminate early pregnancy."

Otolah Sharon said:

"Anything that make you have elder brother or sister and u are living with them they will invade ur privacy special if you are under age and behaving surpiouse and weird.so all those people saying why will you search her some where is paining u."

Ogochukwu Onubuogu said:

"Make sure say you give her the beaten of her life, why she go dey carry such dr.ugs for inside bag? Abi she wan make ndlea carry her."

Precious Ilo said:

"Nurse Eliza akaria.

"Since when did white Quinine turn to abor*ion pill?

"Tifiakwa unu."

Chimaobi Okechukwu said:

"Sorry bro...

"Your sister don turn terminator."

Quallmie Bambie said:

"I don't know why guys are found of doing this, why on Earth will you be searching your sisters bag.

"Is she owing u money, even if she's owing u it doesn't give you the authority to open her bag without permission bruh.

"Make una stop am before u go n open what will destroy you one day. I come in peace."

Woman laments over note and photo she found in daughter's bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out over the note and photo she saw in her little daughter's school bag.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of the love note and a young boy's photograph she got from the bag and said that she is heartbroken.

In the love note, the writer wanted her daughter to know he loves her and asked her if she felt the same way towards him. The loverboy also said that she must be happy and ended by reiterating that he loves her. The photograph attached was that of a little boy on a bicycle.

Source: Legit.ng