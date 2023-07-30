A Nigerian lady who got a job after completing the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has sadly died

The lady died in 2021, and her friend took to TikTok to mourn her departure two years after the sad event

Her friend said they went to school together and were really close and she was surprised to learn of her sudden death

After completing her National Youth Service Corps, a Nigerian lady was lucky enough to secure a job.

Sadly, she did not live long to enjoy the job and the fruit of her labour as she has suddenly died.

Her death threw her family and friends into mourning. Photo credit: TikTok/@salkevy.

Source: TikTok

After her sudden departure, her friend, Salkevy came to TikTok, where she mourned her by telling the story of how they met.

Salkevy narrated that she and her late friend met while in school, and they become inseparably close.

Lady dies after NYSC

They did many things together and even wore each other's clothes while they were still in school.

When they graduated from school, the lady got a job, but she was snatched by the jaws of death.

Salkevy wrote on TikTok:

"I exercised faith, even when she was in the morgue, I still did not believe, I was certain that maybe she is in a coma, but I continued to live in denial."

Reactions as lady dies after completing her NYSC and getting a job

@chikethereator said:

"I’m so sorry Sally."

@roro said:

"I was expecting a together glow up."

@Ighodaro precious said:

"What? I was literally anticipating a happy ending."

@Progress said:

"Why am I crying. This is so emotional."

@Beverly adaeze reacted:

"This is heartbreaking."

@successful 44 said:

"I was not expecting this at the end."

@George said:

"How it dropped from my eyes."

@Lizzy said:

"I just lost one of my close friends I just found out she dies 4 days ago and I found out yesterday."

Source: Legit.ng