A teacher who quoted a tweet by Flutterwaves has received cash gifts of N200,000.

The female teacher, Adaobi Amadi, responded to a tweet by asking Twitter users to brag about themselves.

Adaobi got N200k cash gifts. Photo credit: Twitter/adaobi_amadi and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Twitter

Many people have jumped on the trend, quoting Flutterwave's tweet and using it to tell people how far they have come in life.

Some people, while quoting the tweet, told of how they overcame life challenges to become successful.

How a Nigerian woman got N200k on Twitter

While quoting the tweet, Adobi lamented that as a good teacher, she has not been promoted after 10 years.

She said the salary from her job is laughable, but she continues to be a good teacher to her students.

She wrote:

"I'm the teacher you wish your kids would have. Salary is laughable, but everyday I'm at work before 7am. Haven't been promoted in almost 10 years (civil service), but I still teach Chemistry today with the same passion I had when I started the job. If e easy, run am!"

After she made the tweet, two persons separately sent her N100k each to appreciate the job she does.

See the tweet below:

Reactionas as Nigerian lady receives N200k alert

@TheVawulence said:

"But how do you have an MSc and they can’t promote you for 10 years? 10 good years ooo."

@judith_uj commented:

"I love how you are with those kids, you genuinely care for them and look out for them."

@majesty_concept commented:

"You deserve everything good in life and more, Aunty Ada."

Source: Legit.ng