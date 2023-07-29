A Nigerian lady who works with tech giant Google took her mother to work, and it was a proud moment for both mum and daughter

The tech lady, Ayomide Adeduro said staff at Google were allowed to bring their mother to work on the day her mother visited

Ayomide proudly showed her mother around the establishment, giving her a tour of the magnificent Google building

A Nigerian lady who works with Google took her mother to work after the tech giant allowed staff to do so.

It was a joyful moment when the lady, Ayomide Adeduro, arrived at her workplace alongside her mother.

The lady took her mother to work. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayomideadeduro and Google.

In a video she posted, Ayomide and her mum were seen walking around the gigantic building housing the Google office.

Mum visits her daughter who works at Google

She happily served as a tour guide for her mother, who at each point could not help but look around in awe to admire the cute environment.

Her mother said there was a lot to eat in the building and she even asked if staff only come to work to eat food.

The nice video has sparked positive reactions among Ayomide's followers. Some, however, asked her where the particular Google office is located. Others asked how she got the job with the giant tech firm.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady takes her mother to Google office

Gladiatorsinasuit said:

"Can we please have a detailed video of what type of job this is? How you got into the job and the sector. And where this Google building is."

@Yung said:

“You guys just come here to eat!?” She’s so cute and funny."

@user8221777898904 commented:

"You are every African parent's dream. Your mother is a proud mother."

@oluboriagboola said:

"Your mum is so beautiful."

@Kitan commented:

"I’m starting in this office next month!"

Source: Legit.ng