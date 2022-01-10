A vexed little girl took her destiny into her own owns by resorting to a drastic move following a misunderstanding at home

The little girl while sobbing vowed to leave her parent's house for them and made to go in and pack her bags

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as many netizens remarked that it is a tantrum typical of a young child

Having been vexed by her parents, a little girl vowed to leave the house and go only God knows where.

The little girl's action was said to have been stimulated by a misunderstanding that ensued between her and her parents.

In a short video that appeared to have been made by her dad, the little girl is seen tearfully revealing her shocking decision to him.

To pacify the vexed girl, her dad said she could have her a meal, a gesture the kid didn't welcome.

It even seemed to have got her angrier as she stormed off the scene and headed into another section of the house to get her bags.

Hilarious thoughts trail the video

@ms_adeola wrote:

"Na all of do this thing they no tell us before we stay back, outside na your mate.

"But then sometimes we ask ourselves if we were adopted tori discipline por."

@oputeval stated:

"Me that packed my things and left home when I was 11 because I was beaten. Same night I left, I couldn't sleep so I was going back home like prodigal son around 11pm security caught me come and see flogging."

@amaka_paloma remarked:

"Until You Start Paying House Rent And Feeding Yourself, You Will Never Understand Why The Prodigal Son Came Back Home.''

@chanteloamen opined:

"You know how many times I pack my bag for my mama house them go come Dey beg me say don’t go.

"But now they don’t even want make I come self as I don grow."

Little girl packs bag and leaves home after being scolded by her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little Nigerian girl had packed her bag and left home after being scolded her mum.

In the short video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, the kid looked visibly annoyed and struggled to gather her lunch box as well as another bag in readiness for her exit.

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

Like an adult, the kid stormed out of the house with her bags, stealing glances back at her mum.

