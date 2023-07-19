A mother has posted a video of her husband and her little daughter playing and dancing around at home

Father and daughter were seen having the time of their lives inside a room, dancing to Lonely At The Top by Asake

The woman jokingly warned would-be parents not to give birth to a girl child first as they are likely to steal their husband

A mother shared a video of her daughter and her husband at home as they played and joked around.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of Meggy Linus, father and daughter were seen playing aggressively in the living room.

Father and daughter played and danced to Asake's song. Photo credit: TikTok/@meggylinus.

Source: TikTok

Both of them had goggles on their eyes and both also had fez caps worn in very funny ways.

Man and his daughter dance to Asake's Lonely At The Top

The video showed them dancing to Lonely At The Top by Asake, but the way they danced got many people laughing.

The father had no clothes covering his chest. He and his daughter faced each other as the danced, sometimes, not according to the tune of the song.

The man's wife said female children are always likely to have the attention of their father.

She wrote while posting the video:

"They have turn me to their videographer. In all you do, don't give birth to a female child first, they will steal your husband."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nma OG said:

"This your husband been no play for small pikin."

@Sharp_Unique commented:

"This was just me and my Daddy but death took him away from me. Baby girl your Daddy shall live long Amen."

@Bubie said:

"I think dad took it a little personal."

@damolaunusual said:

"It's really lonely at the top."

@DeraEma commented:

"Now this is the kind of home I’ve envisioned …God bless and protect this home."

Source: Legit.ng