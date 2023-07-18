A TikTok video showing a son’s heartwarming birthday surprise for his mum has melted the hearts of many people

The video captured the moment when the mum spotted her own photo on a huge billboard, along with a sweet message from her son

She was overjoyed by the gesture and hugged her son, who clearly adored her

A touching video of a son’s amazing birthday surprise for his beloved mum has gone viral on TikTok.

A video has shown the emotional reaction of the mum when she saw her own smiling photo on a massive billboard, along with a loving message from her son.

Son celebrates mother by surprising her on her birthday. Photo credit: @villagehotman

Source: TikTok

Son surprises mother on birthday

She couldn’t believe her eyes and appeared very happy, and was proud of her son who had planned this wonderful surprise for her.

The son also expressed his gratitude and affection for his mum by planting a gentle kiss on her cheek.

The video was a beautiful display of the bond between a mother and son.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 21,000 likes with more than 300 comments on TikTok.

Find the video about the son and mother below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother and son below:

@BronxRealest reactions:

"Your mom raised a legend."

@NanaSarfo said:

"The brotherhood is proud."

@user3748848484 wrote:

"Bro!!! yOU are blessed!this is awesome...this for my mom."

@LazareZeni commented:

"You're the most beautiful gift she's ever had in her whole life,Long to our moms."

@ItsBarelyAlive also commented:

"Lord I tap into the be blessings."

"AnnieMbesapsalms35

"Wow. More great grace."

Source: Legit.ng