A Nigerian lady has raised an alarm on social media over the funny look of a bread she recently bought

She said they, she and her sister, did not open the bread at the place it was purchased due to the crowd

What she found at home surprised her as the lady cried out that it has eyes and a mouth and displayed it

A Nigerian lady, Fabe Empire, has lamented on social media after opening the bread she bought.

According to her, she stepped out with her sister to buy the bread but did not open it there as the crowd made them ashamed to do so.

She showed the bread's 'mouth and eyes.' Photo Credit: @fabe_empire

Source: TikTok

On getting home, she opened the edible and was shocked by what she saw. In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady touched the bread as she revealed it became a fish.

Speaking in Pidgin, she expressed surprise and showcased the bread's 'eyes' and 'mouth' to netizens. She said they would not eat the bread.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"When we reach house, we come dey see fish. See eyes, see mouth. God abeg. We no fit chop am," she cried out.

Watch the video below:

People were in stitches over how the bread looked

Perrywire said:

"Na winch bread dey sweet pass bring am come make I chop am."

kemzy677 said:

"My mind tell me sey if you put ahm for water E go survive."

Grace Boy said:

"No fear bring the bread make i help you return am."

Osakuni Happiness said:

"This isn’t necessary that’s how they make their fish bread shuo."

fayfay said:

"No chop am ooo.

"I no wan hear justice for una."

candystress0 said:

"They be wan do animal shape bread but e no work out."

kaychi said:

"Make I hear say una no chop that bread."

Cardi said:

"Put am for water first I wan see something."

kiaka said:

"Abi na the bread wan chop una."

Lady laments after being delivered 'concrete' bread

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after being delivered a bread hammer couldn't break.

Sharing a video on her personal handle @jayfive.ng, the lady mentioned that she had ordered bread online only to be delivered what she described as 'concrete'.

In the footage, the lady was seen trying different means in an attempt to break the bread, but nothing seemed to work. She even mentioned how it nearly damaged her hands.

However, the part that raised the most eyebrows was when Jayfive attempted to divide the bread with a hammer and was unsuccessful, no matter how hard she tried.

Source: Legit.ng