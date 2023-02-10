A young lady on TikTok called @Jayfive.ng has shared a video showing the bread she was given after ordering it online

In the video, Jayfive tried all means to divide the bread, including using a hammer on it, but it was simply too hard

The footage has been heaping massive reactions online, with numerous hilarious comments put together by Legit.ng

A young lady on TikTok has cracked ribs on the social media platform after sharing a rather hilarious video detailing what she had experienced.

Sharing a video on her personal handle @jayfive.ng, the lady mentioned that she had ordered bread online only to be delivered what she described as 'concrete'.

Hard bread unable to get divided Photo credit: @jayfive.ng via TikTok

Source: UGC

In the footage, the lady was seen trying different means in an attempt to break the bread, but nothing seemed to work. She even mentioned how it nearly damaged her hands.

Lady cries out after buying bread online

However, the part that raised the most eyebrows was when Jayfive attempted to divide the bread with a hammer and was unsuccessful, no matter how hard she tried.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions to the bread hammer could not break

Below are some thoughts social media users shared after watching the rather rib-cracking video.

adeboy_001 said:

why u think say jesus share am into 500 chop small and be forever filled

user1387363589045 mentioned:

I think you should always take it with you as self defense so your money won't waste

Blings_byzion indicated:

It’s bread of life just find small wine drink untop you’re good to go and if na four cousin you see it’s still going

@BENJAZ stated:

"Na the weapon wey dem fashion against you be this u don finally collect am

