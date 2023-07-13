A young man abroad visited the house his parents had been building at home for more than a decade and was amused

The Atlanta-based barber said the two-storey building has eight bedrooms, and each one has its toilet

Social media users who watched his house tour rated the house, with some calling it a prison lookalike

A young man named Kevin was amused as he finally saw the house his parents had been building for over 10 years.

He gave netizens a tour of the family house in their home country, Equatorial Guinea and got many talking.

Kevin finally visited the house his parents built. Photo Credit: @2kevinnkesser

Source: TikTok

The Atlanta-based barber said the two-storey building has eight bedrooms and uses air conditioners.

During his tour, Kevin showcased the living room, dining area, bedroom, bathroom with bathtubs and the finished kitchen.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His display stirred massive reactions, with some likening the house to a prison and school.

Watch the video below:

People comment on Kevin's parents' house

user986401473515 said:

"My dad has a house in Mexico so nice yet he chooses to live in an $1800 studio in Los Ángeles, working 3 jobs ‍♀️I’m like dad go home plz."

S Owusu said:

"Their house has been in construction since I was 6.I’m almost 26 now and it’s looks halfway done."

Marshmallow said:

"Tell me why i saw this while currently at the house my in laws have been building in Mexico for the last 5 years."

CueponiCihuatl said:

"They’re nice but not accesible and the parents forget they’ll become disabled one day."

Guaco said:

"That’s actually cool to see they are building dream homes in the motherland."

Fana said:

"I may not have generational wealth in America but I’m gonna be property rich back home."

hmmm ? is this Jainne ? said:

"Them and Hispanic houses always look sketchy on the outside but on the inside it's soooo nice like got dam.n they be nice on the inside."

Man builds mum big house after staying abroad for years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man, Chris, had built his mother a big house after staying abroad for years.

The modern, permanent house stood magnificently in the background as the crowd kept milling about, participating in the day's activities. As seen on KDTV Youtube Channel, Chris' mum was required to lead the family in cutting the cake for the event.

Before cutting the cake, she read a scripture written on the cake, to the crowd's delight. Chris also gave the villagers food during the dedication ceremony of the house.

Source: Legit.ng