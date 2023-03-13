Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut has shared a sweet video showing the moment singer Tiwa Savage visited his home in Atlanta, the US

Tunde Ednut, who recently made headlines for linking up upcoming singer Spyro with the mother of one, was overjoyed to have her at his home

In a clip, Tunde Ednut was seen showing off a delicious meal prepared for Tiwa while she kept herself entertained

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut left many gushing after he put up a cute video of Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage at his house in the US.

In a clip Tunde shared via his Instastory, he could be heard in the background welcoming Tiwa to his house amid cheers.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, Welcome to my house, Tiwa Savage,” Tunde Ednut was heard saying in the background.

In another video he shared via his Instagram page, Tunde was showing off a delicious meal prepared for Tiwa and others as the mother of one was seen dancing to her verse on the remix of Spyro’s hit track, Who is Your Guy.

Netizens react to video of Tiwa Savage at Tunde Ednut’s house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

spyro__official:

"Na Only me de miss for this video sha … ATL soon ✌️ Mufasa is my GUY ."

officialsimcard:

"After Jollof Rice na God Bless Africa o ."

chizzyofficial__1:

"Abeg share d rice very well to avoid fight ."

je.suis_paradise:

"Awww I for begin crush on tunde but I can’t betray my redflag."

prophetrolex4:

"Boss I thought you said you will be inviting me over ."

barr.eseosa:

"Tundeednut is too fine gosh I’m tripping o just use style toast me abeg I go gree."

_ola_of_lagos_:

"Sir Tunde cook? Haaaaa tomorrow food don sure ❤️."

amina_minaah:

"Tiwa just soft like today bread ."

Spyro reveals how Tunde Ednut got Tiwa Savage on 'Who's Your Guy' remix

Meanwhile, Spyro's Who's Your Guy crooner revealed on his Instagram page that the collaboration with the Afrobeats queen became possible because of Tunde Ednut.

The blogger reached out to Spyro and noted that it was time he took the song to the next level with a remix.

The duo settled on Tiwa Savage; all it took was a phone call from Ednut to the female star.

