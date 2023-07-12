A mother appeared in a video with her beautiful baby girl, who was born with an astonishing pair of blue eyes

In a Tiktok video, the mother and her daughter were dressed in matching black gowns, but the girl's eyes stole the show

A lot of people who saw the video immediately took to the comment section to say how beautiful the girl is

A mother has stunned TikTok users after she posted a video showing off her daughter, born with blue eyes.

In the video posted on the platform by @heyy..cheryl, the mother and daughter were dressed in matching black gowns.

The mother shows off her daughter, who has blue eyes. Photo credit: TikTok/@heyy..cheryl.

Source: TikTok

The beautiful baby girl stole the show in the video with her blue eyes, which became the centre of attraction.

People who saw the video were stunned as they say there are a few people blessed with such a rare pair of eyes.

Video of a girl with beautiful blue eyes goes viral on TikTok

The mother was holding the baby who was looking directly into the camera as if she purposely wanted to show people her eyes.

TikTok users took to the comment section of the video to shower praises and admiration on the mother and her daughter.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a girl with blue eyes

@Ladybug said:

"Mother Earth. Blue eyes melanin."

@Angela2066 commented:

"Her icy blue eyes are so pretty. She’s adorable."

@user7683423314936 said:

"You two are beautiful."

@latrinalogan0 commented:

"My beautiful melanin poppin Queen and baby Queen."

@user463134 said:

"Both ladies are stunning."

@youngLekki said:

"You should do this every year with year beautiful daughter."

@debifrommidwest commented:

"Beautiful babe with or without blue eyes."

@tiffanie pollard said:

"Listen, it’s the black on that beautiful melanin for me."

@Carmelina.links said:

"Me looking how much your hair has grown it’s so pretty."

Beauiful baby girl with long hair goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby who has thick and natural hair on her head went viral on TikTok.

The baby girl was seen playing while sitting on the floor.

Also, her mother was combing her hair, and the thickness became evident to many people.

Source: Legit.ng