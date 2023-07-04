Nigerians have expressed great admiration for a woman who is building a mansion after her husband's demise

The mansion under construction became public knowledge after the woman's daughter showcased it online to celebrate her

Describing her mother as her role model, the young lady gave netizens a short tour of the uncompleted building

A Nigerian lady, Stephanie, has hailed her mother as the 'real material gurl' as she showed off the mansion her mum is building.

Giving netizens a tour of the uncompleted building, Stephanie said her mum pulled it off all by herself.

She remained strong despite her husband's death. Photo Credit: @icy_steph

Source: TikTok

According to Stephanie, her mother remained strong after the demise of her father. She hailed the woman as her role model.

Her 16-second video on TikTok gained huge traction as social media users joined her in celebrating her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video had over 25k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Stephanie's mum hailed on social media

user 2997 said:

"God bless her."

aicaraihanna said:

"God bless her."

Oluchi said:

"She’s the real baddest."

Ghost said:

"Blessings and life of ease sis."

What.it.do.babyy said:

"Congratulations beautiful."

ak_boafoah said:

"May God strengthen her."

Egooyibo said:

"My mum did ours herself too!from the land to the finish!so proud."

Benita said:

"I’m so happy for ur mum and I pray same God who wiped her tears and blessed her will do same to my mum."

Widow overjoyed as politician gifts her new house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a widow was excited as an African politician gave her a new house.

Dorcas Achieng Osewe, a widow, lost some of her children and remained with one, but he is mentally challenged. She was left with several grandchildren she looks after.

The granny was living in a small mud house with rusted iron sheets but was gifted a new home after her plight was highlighted by a Kenyan man identified as Victor Ayugi.

"The women shared the various problems they were facing, with many asking for help to pay school for their kids, and they were helped by PS Omollo. The granny's case was so heartbreaking. She disclosed her house was in a dilapidated condition, and whenever it rained, water would pass through the rusted old iron sheets," Ayugi said.

Speaking to Kenyan widely read media, TUKO.co.ke, Ayugi revealed that he met Achieng, a member of the FEMA widow's women's group, two weeks ago while on an assignment in Homa Bay.

Source: Legit.ng