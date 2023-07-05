A young lady made a video to show how she started her building project with roofing sheets instead of blocks

The lady who revealed that the project took three years could be seen trying to build of the house herself

Many people were wowed by the lady's determination to own a house despite her limited resources

A young woman who was tired of being a tenant decided to build a tiny house for herself using roofing sheets.

Instead of blocks, roofing sheets were used for both the roof and walls. Woods served as pillars to make the structure firm.

The lady was happy with the steps she took to have her home. Photo source: @sisiphom051

Source: TikTok

Lady showed off house

The smart landlady said the building started in 2020. To manage resources, she built a portable house and kept expanding it.

Her interior changed very much in three years. She used plywood for the walls to prevent sun heat from getting in.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sifisofoto said:

"You deserve me as your husband."

fezy_ma215 said:

"Sisi, you are very creative and stylish. I pray that God elevate you from here to bigger blessings... Congradulations."

Queen Loeto said:

"Wow beautiful were did u buy your mirror."

LAJIYANE said:

"This is so beautiful."

PutoZwaks said:

"I can already imagine how your house will look like."

thebhelsboutique said:

"I salute you babes."

Asanda said:

"Beautiful beginnings..I hope Hod grants you more."

user7286123095020 said:

"Such an inspiration, you've gained a follower. May all your dreams come true, with God's strength all shall come together as you wish."

palesah dlamini said:

"Thanks for giving such motivation."

user1976835953655 said:

"Wooow I'm impressed! Well done dear."

Mommy Dee said:

"You are motivating me sis thank you so much."

letsotacalvinmofo said:

"You very neat.. keep it up .. it looks so peaceful."

sanele mdluli said:

"Well done my sister, I love your ambition, wish God gives you power to have a big house one day and he will."

