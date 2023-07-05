A beautiful pregnant mother has gone viral because of how she slayed with her protruding baby bump

In a video trending on TikTok, the mother showed off her baby bump and her shiny black skin, which caught attention

TikTok users quickly took to the comment section of the video to praise her beauty and her dancing steps

TikTok users have fallen in love with a pregnant mother who danced to Rollercoaster by Burna Boy.

In a 15 seconds video posted by @e_m_j_a_y_, the beautiful mother shook her body in joy while rocking the song like a slay queen.

The beautiful pregnant woman danced like a slay queen. photo credit: TikTok/@e_m_j_a_y_.

The first thing that became evident in the video was the woman's big baby bump and the way she carried it with grace.

The baby bump was not covered as it was shown in its full state. It made her even more beautiful.

TikTok users quickly noticed how beautiful the woman was during her pregnancy days.

She has since given birth, and even she herself said she missed the days when she was pregnant. But she said clearly that a good make-up routine helped her achieve the nice look she had during pregnancy.

The woman danced with so much gentleness, and this endeared her to many of her followers who saw the video.

TikTok users react to video of beautiful pregnant woman

@mercyoyilonyeonoj said:

"I thought is actress Luchy Donard."

@user2560557441551 commented:

"You are beautiful baby girl."

@happiness said:

"Girl your pretty."

@user4368792105017 said:

"You to cute congrats."

@Dubai said:

"Our baby go later be a dancer."

@Chidera reacted:

"I wish I was this beautiful while pregnant."

@Pammy said:

"How do you people look good when pregnant? My God! I'm carrying my second child and I look like a mess. I cry sometimes."

@Sophia said:

"When is our baby coming out?"

