Record-breaking Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Effiong Bassey has continued to enjoy life post-cook-a-thon

While only her mother has been seen with her in public, Hilda has now showcased some of her other loved ones

She showed off her aunty, who she claims is her age mate, alongside a beautiful lady she referred to as her sister

Internet sensation and rave-of-the-moment Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has shown off some of her female loved ones.

Before now, only her mother, Linda, has been seen with the 27-year-old chef in public engagements and videos.

Hilda Baci showed off her sibling and relative. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

In a recent video on her Insta story, the foodpreneur happily introduced her sister and aunt.

She focused the camera on a lady seated on her right and introduced her name, saying she was her sister. The lady did a hand sign as she smiled for the camera.

Next, Hilda moved the camera to another lady seated with her mum and said that is her aunt. She added that she and her aunt her age mates. Recording the clip, she said:

"Guys, meet my sister. Her name is Ugo Tracy Rowland. And my aunty. But do you people know that this is my aunty but we are age mates.

"So technically, my mummy and my grandma were pregnant at the same time."

It is, however, not clear if the persons she introduced are her real relatives or if she did it on a lighter mood.

