A Nigerian lady has narrated the sorrow she went through after her wedding was called off in December 2020

The lady named Aderonke said the wedding was called off because she had issues with her sister-in-law

Aderonke has said she will never forgive the lady, as she posted the story on TikTok in remembrance of the event

A lady has sorrowfully narrated how her wedding was called off in December 2020.

In a video she posted on TikTok to remember the event, the lady named Aderonke said her sister-in-law was the reason the marriage was called off.

Aderonke said she had issues with her sister-in-law and the wedding was called off. Photo credit: TikTok/@aderonke775.

Aderonke has said she would never let go or forgive the sister-in-law who she had issues, resulting in the wedding being called off.

Narrating the story, Adeoronke said the sad episode happened on December 18, 2020 which was a few days before the wedding.

She also said she was already five months pregnant before the wedding was called off.

She said:

"I remember when my wedding was called off two weeks to the event all because I was having issues with my sister-in-law. I was already five months pregnant then. I cried and refused to eat for five days because I felt my life just crumbled in front of me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as family cancels wedding

@Yours_Phinally said:

"Thank God I have a sensible man. If your man stands up for you, believe me, it will hold."

@iwattesther commented:

"You see something about girls they will always want to feel like the victim whereas they have dirty character."

@Marto said:

"Imagine sister-in-law when will some men grow and become man enough to defend their woman."

@damselevelynfunke remarked:

"The same thing happened to me and I was four months gone. My son is 4 years now and I got engaged last month to my new man."

Source: Legit.ng