A viral video of some boys showcasing different kinds of iPhones has got people talking.

Many people said the boys must have acted to oppress their friends on social media

Among many social media users who reacted to the video were those who urged the boys to stop flaunting lifestyles on social media

A viral video has captured moments some young boys was showcasing different kinds of iPhones.

In the video posted by @gbenrorichie, the boys was seen sitting down on a fence coach in remote area while showing off the iPhones one after the other to a video camera.

They're living a fake life

Many people on social media reacted to the video saying that their looks appearances is not in tandem with the kind phones they were holding. They said their actions amounted to a fake life.

The video has generated over 53,000 likes and over 2000 comments as at the time of writing this.

Watch the video here:

Netizens reacts:

@Queenshem said:

“ Be like na them they collect phone for night for oshodi.”

@Jzt. Wis said:

“Carry your life savings buy iPhone God.”

@Pretty GINA love said:

“Who buy iPhone give dem , Dey don chop .”

BIG_LADE said:

“Which phone you use do the video?…….15 promax right .”

@PAIN REAL said:

“Who na go use last money buy iPhone .”

@JAMAL said:

“Una dey buy big phone see that one bata Omo wahaala for iPhone users.”

@sugar daddy said:

“when I was una age . the only thing I d show nah new pant my mama buy for me then . who dash me phone den.”

@wizzyinteriors said:

“ ur own nah tecno?? cos i no understand your camera .”

@peteroputeh said:

“Make una go return the phone to the owner .”

@blessed said:

“You sure say na these guys get this phones

Source: Legit.ng