A captivating video of adorable little children enthusiastically dancing along with a friendly robot on the television screen has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

In the amusing clip, the children were utterly engrossed in the television programme as they attempted to match the energetic dance steps of the bright green robot with a cute smile.

Children compete with a dancing robot on TV. Photo credit: @lindiwegracemo Source: TikTok

Children dance with robot

They appeared carefree and joyful as they had fun with the robot that had been cleverly programmed to perform a variety of dance moves that appealed to the young audience.

Many social media users who watched the video wished they could be as carefree as the little children who appeared not to be bothered with bills.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to children dancing with robot on television:

@user585858599595 said:

"Just join them."

@JackritaMiriti commented:

"My future husband better be ready because I will be part of the children."

@maryaochy also commented:

"My 2 year boy loves this ka song & they always dance."

@RahabWanjiru:

"They are such a good vibe to your little one."

@nombuyiselolukhel:

"Mine also do the same i join them."

@user58599595:

"At least gogo is not bored. Kae? They left her and came to my house."

Excited children dance happily on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok video of many children captured on the street dancing and having fun had caught attention.

The children, who appeared excited and were not shy to be on camera, portrayed different unique dance moves.

They also took the moment to show the different moves they have learnt, which they did effortlessly.

Source: Legit.ng