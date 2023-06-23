Two grown ladies who are twins danced in a beautiful way on TikTok, and the video has gone viral on the platform

The ladies who are blessed with beautiful body shapes and height danced happily to entertain their followers

The video has gone viral and generated reactions from their fans, with many expressing admiration for the twins

A TikTok video shows two extremely cute ladies who are twins flaunting their beauty.

The ladies known on TikTok as @ecstasy_twinz showed how beautiful they are and they performed a smooth dance.

The beautiful twins danced hotly and sweetly. Photo credit: TikTok/@ecstasy_twinz.

Source: TikTok

The video shows a striking resemblance between the two and anyone looking at them will immediately know they are twins.

Two ladies perform sweet dance on TikTok

While one of them shook her body and whined her waist more vigorously, the other one danced in a gentle way.

TikTok users noticed that one of them looked shy, which was why her dance was more gentle and smooth.

Apart from their beauty, their dress helped attract the attention of their fans. They were uniformly dressed in orange crop tops over fitted loungewear trousers.

The two ladies are well-built and endowed with good physical beauty, and their height also caught attention.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as beautiful twins dance nicely in viral TikTok video

@Toks said:

"Beautiful twins."

@charlottemanasseh said:

"You guys look nice. My first time seeing you guys."

@Baby Dragon said:

"It’s been long. Where have you girls been?"

@lreen commented:

"The shy one and naughty one. I truly love twins."

@Berrysweet said:

"My first time seeing you."

@Nanakhwekhu77 commented:

"The younger ones are the most stubborn in the whole universe."

@Nanakhwekhu77 said:

"Please who's the elder one; please I like the elder one."

@Ebuka Raphael asked:

"How much is the bride price for both of you?"

@user605763 said:

"Who is dis lucky mom?"

Source: Legit.ng