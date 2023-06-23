An oyinbo lady's passionate appeal to internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, has caused an uproar online

The white woman made a video in which she launched a search for a Yahoo boy who swept her off her feet

She went on to expressly state that she needs a Yahoo kind of love and is not interested in finding genuine love

A plus-size oyinbo lady has surprised many people after she said she doesn't want genuine love.

In a video that has gone viral, the white woman inquired from her potential viewers about the whereabouts of a Yahoo boy who had swept her off her feet that morning.

She said she was not interested in real love.

Source: TikTok

She continued by saying she did not want genuine love. According to her, she desires Yahoo love.

The white lady added that she and the Yahoo boy should lie to each other.

Her words:

"Where is that Yahoo boy that burst my head this morning? I don't want real love, I need Yahoo love. Let's lie for each other."

It is unclear what may have triggered her confusing request. However, her video has amassed over 200k views at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the white lady's yahoo boy request

Blessed imeh said:

"Madaam accept ma request first make we work."

yungprinceogunyeb said:

"Toor you go hear word by force, id.me wa."

Jesuskid said:

"Okay baby am busy right nowMaybe later."

Daniel nelson said:

"See this ode no whala I dey come."

userflexy said:

"I am right there with you mama."

Kodi bliz said:

"Took to me am a Yahoo boy I will give you Yahoo love."

"E don cast, is like juju never reach ur side."

pmwirenation said:

"Juju never caught you."

Smart oyinbo man tricks and catches Yahoo boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an oyinbo man had smartly tricked a Yahoo boy and caught him.

To track the person down, the man (@youthpastorryan) sent an email saying he was to give the person US government money. The supposed scammer asked the man to pay through Bitcoin or an Apple gift card.

The man sent him a tricky link, and he clicked on it, revealing his location and IP Address. In a video, he said he was able to trace the Yahoo boy to Port Harcourt.

The security expert was even able to get his WhatsApp number. He turned in all his details to the police to get him.

Source: Legit.ng