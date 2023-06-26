In a heartwarming display of creativity and determination, a talented Nigerian little girl has recently become an internet sensation

A video captured the young girl standing in front of a shop, proudly holding up a bag she had skillfully crafted from mineral bottle tops

According to the voice of the person filming her, the bag was adorned with bottle tops from popular brands such as Pepsi, Lacasera, and others

In a heartwarming scene that has garnered attention on social media, a young Nigerian girl showcased her remarkable talent and creativity.

Filmed in front of a shop, she proudly displayed a stunning bag made entirely from covers of mineral bottles.

Little designs cute bag from bottle tops. Photo Source: TikTok/@chiboyhelena50

Source: TikTok

According to the voice behind the camera, the bag featured bottle tops from popular brands like Pepsi, Lacasera, and others.

As the camera rolled, the voice capturing the moment expressed lamentation over prevailing stereotypes that label Nigerian youth as lazy.

Aware of these stereotypes, the girl confidently declared, "We Nigerian youth are not lazy in any way."

The video's impact was significant, with one commenter pointing out the irony that frivolous topics often trend more quickly.

This inspiring display of resourcefulness and talent serves as a reminder that Nigerian youth possess immense potential and deserve recognition for their creative contributions.

Social media reactions as little girl designs beautiful bag from cover tops

@testimony198022 said:

"Bottle tops go soon dey scarce."

@dc_ace said:

@king_kerek said:

"Say na work we no see. you no see work o…if you get skill, you go see work, go get educated.

@dc_ace noted:

@dinmagugu said:

"May God send her destiny helper in Jesus name.

@funmilola45:

"This is pure talent…God bless you, dear."

@quinrack:

@kamsy4ij:

"So this is what children pick this drink cover? This is so beautiful.

@christobenz7:

"God bless the work of your hands, baby girl.

@quinrack lamented:

Watch video

Source: Legit.ng