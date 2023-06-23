A video captures the intense excitement when a mother visits her son, who is in secondary school

The schoolboy was so excited to see his mother that he jumped up and flew into her widely opened arms

The mother was also very happy as she carried the boy on her back, treating him as if he were still a little baby

A video captures the moment a mother arrived at a boarding secondary school to visit her son.

When the boy saw his mother, he could not control his emotions as he ran with speed and embraced her tightly.

The boy was happy that his mother visited his school. Photo credit: Twitter/dammiedammie35.

His mum too was so happy as she spread her arms and they hugged very tightly for a long time before letting go of each other.

Video shows when a mother visited her son in a boarding school

They gave each other a peck and continued in the celebration mood as other students watched mother and son in amazement.

When they were done hugging, the boy jumped on her mother's back, and she carried him like a little baby.

It was like they have not seen each other for a long time before the mother visited.

This school is not known but from the uniform, people in the comment sections suggested it could be a command secondary school. The video was posted @dammiedammie35.

Reactions as mother visits her son in boarding school

Some people did not like the fact that the mother and son pecked each other on the lips, and they said so in the comment section.

@VanPeters13 said:

"Mother’s love is powerful and greater."

@PharmMIKE001 said:

"If you sef go Command you go react pass like this. That's a jungle."

@MexzyRx said:

"She should enjoy it now because he will soon refuse to even hug her in public."

@naomiomah said:

"This is command secondary school."

@Tundeweysabi asked:

"Kiss on the lips?"

Schoolboy lift his mother up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a schoolboy lifted his mother up when she visited him in a boarding school.

The boy was so excited that he yanked his mother off her feet in the presence of all.

People who saw the video on TikTok said the boy is strong to have been able to lift his mum.

