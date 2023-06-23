A TikTok lady known for her hot takes on relationship matters has once again stirred reactions with her advice to women about marriage

Claire Wiyfengla told her fellow women to perish the idea that they are equal to men at home

According to Claire, women who are still nursing such an idea of equality should stay single

A lady on TikTok has shared a post concerning women who think they are too big to respect men.

The TikTok creator, Claire Wiyfengla, told any woman who thinks she is too big to respect a man to stay single.

Claire said women should perish the idea of being equal to men. Photo credit: TikTok/@clairewiyfengla.

Source: TikTok

Claire said marriage is not for any woman who thinks she is equal in status with a man at home.

In her opinion, a woman can never be equal to a man, especially when it comes to marriage.

Marriage is not for everyone, says TikTok lady

She insisted that women with an equality mentality may need to stay single because marriage is not for them.

Claire added that marriage is not for everyone, as some may be meant to stay single.

Claire wrote on TikTok:

"Marriage is not for everyone. If you are too big to respect a man, if you are still moving around carrying the notion of gender equality, just stay single aunty. A woman can never be equaly to a man."

Reactions as TikTok lady fires hot take on marriage

@Tanya said:

"I'm a woman, you're right my dear."

@Tony Max commented:

"We call the government to give you security. Well said."

@Freeman said:

You're one in a million and you need to be protected by all cost."

@Djorge "d is silent said:

"Such wonderful wisdom. Those who grabbed this are happy in their marriages."

@mukuru.com

"You think like an ideal woman. Your observations are what's lacking in a modern society to hold family and relationships together."

Lady says women will insult husbands if they are the breadwinners

Meanwhile, the same lady had said it is impossible for a woman to feed the family for a month without insulting her husband.

She had said women are most likely to insult their husbands if they are the breadwinners at home.

The hot take went viral and elicited supportive reactions.

Source: Legit.ng