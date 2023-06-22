A funny little boy has gone viral on TikTok after demonstrating how to stand at attention like a soldier

In the TikTok video, the boy swung his big belly and made it stick forward in an effort to stand like a soldier

The video has sparked funny reactions in the comment section, as many TikTok users find it very hilarious

A little boy has gone viral on TikTok after a video showed him desperately trying to stand attention.

In the video, an adult was shouting commands to the boy, expecting him to respond and stand like a soldier.

The funny boy has gone viral on social media after trying to stand at attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@halid_selfmhede.

Source: TikTok

The boy was in a room with adults, and he was walking around when the military command came.

He responded by desperately trying to stand attention and be at ease. But the way he did it immediately sparked funny reactions.

When he tried to stand attention, his big belly swung forward like that of an adult. Everyone in the room laughed out loud because of the boy's efforts. The video was posted by @halid_selfmhede.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy trying to stand attention

The video has sparked reactions among many TikTok users who saw it. Many of them went to the comment section to laugh out loud.

@user8907726063756 said:

"The cutest thing I have seen today on this app."

@Ball_J_ said:

"Old soldiers never die."

@john plan commented:

"Mr Ibu come and see ur resemblance oo."

@nonohills said:

"Spare my ribs young boy."

@kings 254 said:

"l like the way he was listening."

@user6128841274981 said:

"He made my day."

@Chixman P said:

"Baby police this one. He made my day."

@user mary Bbx mary said:

"Baby understands the assignment."

@user1959111070779 said:

"Your boy is going to do well in the military ooo."

@user2062832934370 said:

"This one dey entertain the whole family."

Video of a chubby baby goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a chubby baby went viral on TikTok because of her beauty.

The baby was seen walking around in a room, and she was hailed by an adult.

Social media users praised the girl because of her beauty, and some said they wished to have a child like her.

Source: Legit.ng