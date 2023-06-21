A TikTok video of a young boy who showed his unique joy on finishing primary school has become viral

He was so chuffed he gave a fist bump to everyone she met on the semi-high stage

Many people adored how he approached the stage to receive his certificate and radiated positive vibes

A short clip of a cheerful young boy who expressed his unique joy on completing his primary school education has gone viral on TikTok.

He was so thrilled and proud that he gave a friendly fist bump to everyone on the stage as he walked to collect his certificate.

Little boy jumps excitedly on graduation day. Photo credit: @billionairebianca_ Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Positive energy

Many viewers loved how he confidently approached the stage with a big smile and radiated positive vibes to the audience and his fellow graduates.

Many social media users who watched it appreciated the boy's energy and indicated he would be an educated person in the future.

As of publishing the video, it has generated 200,000 likes with more than 900 comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Kay464774 reacted:

"It's the people on stage hyping him up congratulations young king."

@Stephyy said:

"The last one patted his back like 'go head on boy'"

@Diff _3r3nt wrote:

"Not they dancing with him."

@Tay commented:

"I can only imagine him at his high school and college graduation."

@turnbotime also commented:

"When we say representation matters, this is why!! go off lil man."

@theycallmecoria:

"He didn't give that 3rd guy a fist bump at all!"

@user47488484:

"Can't wait til his high school graduation."

@D'lonsei:

"Prada Straight Jacket."

@user48488585:

"Not them dancing with him."

Female graduate celebrated in grand style as she visits mother's roadside shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a female graduate being celebrated by her mother has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

An adorable video captured the excited female graduate sitting on a chair as her mum penned down beautiful words on her shirt.

Following this, they poured water on the celebrant and showered her with wads of naira notes. The trending video shared by @dreal_lima_bill showed some passers-by hustling to pick up the naira notes on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng