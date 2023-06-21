A viral TikTok video shows a lot of short-looking people gathered in one place, reportedly to hold a meeting

TikTok user, Ben posted the video showing as the small-statured fellows danced aggressively and had great fun during the said meeting

The video has sparked funny reactions from many TikTok users who praised the confidence they showed in the video

A TikTok creator has posted a video showing the moment a group of small-statured fellows danced happily during their meeting.

The creator, identified as Ben posted the video saying it was recorded during a meeting.

The small-statured were said to have gathered a held a meeting. Photo credit: TikTok/@singslyrics5.

The video opened with the seen on the dance floor, shaking their bodies with so much fun and happiness.

Buga by Kizz Daniel was the chosen playlist

There were men as well as women and all of them were seen digging it out on the dance floor.

There was so much energy, happiness and fun in the air as they enjoyed the day together. The venue of the meeting is yet to be disclosed.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reaction follow video

The video sparked funny reactions among TikTok users. Many of them said it is good that they gathered for a meet.

@desire97 said:

"Thank you lord for my American height."

@jacksonmunubi720 said:

"Which low are you guys going?"

@PacoK said:

"They are having LITTLE party."

@Upile said:

"Its 2023 and yall in these comments making fun of people for things they cant control. What do you gain from that?"

@khemy said:

"The one wey wear white."

@Khãïfär Mïllêz Kumãr

"So this is what we call a little reunion."

@user MuhammedRabo said:

"Why am I not seeing Amanda here."

@mapskitis said:

"The confidence for me."

@estherabafun said:

"I'm glad they are confident and proud of being special."

Video shows a dwarf dancing hard in a studio

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is short danced when she went to a studio.

The lady was preparing to do her birthday photoshoot when she performed a sweet dance.

Her video went viral as her fans on TikTok appreciated her beauty.

