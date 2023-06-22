A lady on TikTok has shown people her small baby bump, noting that pregnancy did not humble her

The Tiktok user named Nwokocha Grateful showed what her tummy looked like before pregnancy, first and second trimesters and at nine months

Even when the pregnancy got to the 9th month, her baby bump still looked almost like a normal belly

A Nigerian lady took to TikTok to show people what her belly looked like at nine months of pregnancy.

TikTok creator, Nwokocha Grateful, stunned her followers with the incredibly small nature of her baby bump.

The lady's pregnancy is not visible. Photo credit: TikTok/@nwokocha_grateful.

Grateful shared her pregnancy journey from the first to the ninth month, and it was clear she glowed through it all.

Video of pregnant woman with small baby bump

The most amazing thing was the small size of her baby bump. At the first and second trimesters, the bump was almost not noticeable. One may not realise she is pregnant if not told.

Even when she was in her ninth month, it was still small. She said clearly in the video that pregnancy did not humble her.

Grateful wrote:

"The way I prayed not to be humbled by pregnancy eh, I was so specific about my nose. My nose o. How I for resemble sef?"

