A Nigerian mother has purchased a brand new school bag for her son after initially refusing to do so

In an earlier video, the mother vowed not to buy a school bag for her son because he usually doesn't take care of it

The mother gave him an empty Dangote sack to use as his school bag, and the boy refused to go to school

The Nigerian mother who gave her son a Dangote cement sack to use as a school bag has finally bought him a proper bag.

In an initial video, the woman showed how her son refused to go to school after she gave him the cement sack instead of a proper bag like his sisters.

The boy was initially given a cement sack to use.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the boy was crying, insisting that he won't go to school with a cement sack, but his mother called his bluff.

She said she buys him two school bags per term, insisting she was tired of buying bags that won't be taken care of.

Young boy gets new school bag

The story went viral and stirred social media reactions. But the mother has posted another video, showing that she has now given the boy a new bag.

But some social media users were alarmed at how the boy reacted when his mother brought the new bag. They said he was disrespectful. The video was reposted on Twitter by @damiadenuga.

Reactions from Twitter users as mum gets her son a new bag

Some people said the video was scripted because, in their view, the boy was disrespectful to his mother.

@DirSales3 said:

"This is scripted, right? I don't want to believe this."

@Tundeweysabi said:

"Some people are just lucky. I go follow my mama talk like that? Lmao."

@pengmanofficial said:

"He has a point though. Even if he’s excited, the excitement is tainted with the traumatic cement bag experience."

@Amy_beke said:

"Kids of nowadays. The audacity."

