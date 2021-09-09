A Nigerian clergyman in the US, Shola Jordan Adeoye, has warned people against going into marriages with women addicted to seeing prophets

Pastor Adeoye said such marriages cannot last as they would always run by dictates of different prophecies

Many people have reacted to his submission as people said that men are also guilty of visiting different prophets

A Nigerian pastor based in Texas, America, Shola Jordan Adeoye, has spoken on relationships and issued a piece of advice to men.

In an Instagram post, Adeoye said that men should steer clear of women who are so addicted to visiting prophets, or the ones whose mothers are spiritual prostitutes.

A woman who trusts God

The America-based pastor said that such marriage if it happens will only be controlled by prophecies. He went ahead to say that a woman who puts her trust in God is the best fit for marriage.

Not many Nigerians who took to his comment section agreed with him as some said that men are also guilty.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments with over 400 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

mamashow75 said:

"Not only woman some men visit prophets more than woman sir."

sassy_beauty20 said:

"Very apt, awon tojubole eran nuru."

teemastreats said:

"It actually runs both ways too Sir, not the woman alone."

oracleofawka said:

"A woman who knows and trusts in her self and her culture is the best for marriage."

_c.ande said:

"This is sooo on point, and when you said one that is always going to church several times a week..."

