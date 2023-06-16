A Nigerian lady who currently lives in Italy has narrated the story of how she met and got married to her husband

TikTok user, Pat Chi took to the platform to share how she got pregnant for her man so as to save him from deportation

She said she did not love the man initially but just decided to get pregnant for him because he is a very good man

A Nigerian lady who lives in Italy has said she decided to get pregnant for a Nigerian man who was facing deportation.

TikTok user, Pat Chi took to the platform to narrate the story of how she met the man who is now her husband.

The lady said she got pregnant for her man to save him from deportation. Photo credit: TikTok/@patchi80.

She decided to tell their story after she revealed that she is actually 18 years older than her husband and people started asking questions in the comment section.

According to Pat, she met the man who is now her husband at a camp when he was facing deportation to Nigeria.

We were not in love but he is a good man, Pat says

Pat said she already had her residency documents but was touched by the plight of the man who did not have the required documents at the time.

To save his neck, Pat said she told the man to get her pregnant even though they were not in love and they were not dating. She later got pregnant as planned within a few months.

Pat said she did not care what people would say because the man who has now become her husband is very good.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady gets pregnant for Nigerian man in Italy

@Victor Chinedu said:

"For European reasons, this information shouldn’t be online coming from direct source which is you delete this post you owe no one explanation."

@DomClinton commented:

"She got good heart and ready to help the guy naturally....May God bless your marriage in million folds...brother never do bad to this lady ..much love."

