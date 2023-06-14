A mother from Mali has broken the Guinness World Record for most children delivered at a single birth to survive

The nine babies, five girls and four boys, were born on May 4, 2021 to Malian parents, Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby

The nonuplets are named Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI

A Malian mother who gave birth to nine babies at once has broken a Guinness World Record.

Malian parents Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby welcomed the babies on May 4, 2021.

The mother broke a Guinness World Record for giving birth to nine babies at once. Photo credit: SALOUM ARBY and Peter Allen DMG Media Licencing/Guinness World Records.

Source: UGC

When Halima gave birth to the babies in 2021, she was 26 years old, and doctors initially thought that she would deliver seven babies, the Guinness World Record says.

However, two more babies were detected when she was flown to Ain Borja Clinic in Morocco for specialist care.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Five girls and four boys born through Caesarean section 4 May 2021

In the 30th week of Halima's pregnancy, the babies were delivered prematurely through a Caesarean section on 4 May 2021.

The nonuplets comprise five girls and four boys. The names of the girls are Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma. The four baby girls are named Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI.

Cissé nonuplets return to Mali

The BBC reports that the children and their mother have returned to Mali. Their father said:

"They all have different characters. Some are quiet, while other make more noise and cry a lot. Some want to be picked up all the time. They are all very different, which is entirely normal."

He said caring for the children is a lot of work. The Malian Government has contributed to the care of the mother, having ordered that their mother be flown to Morrocoo when she was pregnant.

The father said:

"It's a lot of work but Allah, who gave us this blessing, will help us in their upbringing and taking care of them."

The parents already had a 3-year-old girl before the nonuplets were born.

Nigerian woman welcomes quintuplets after 11 years of waiting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman gave birth to five babies at once.

She has posted a video to show off the quintuplets on TikTok and this made many people to marvel.

She said she welcomed the babies after waiting for 11 years.

Source: Legit.ng