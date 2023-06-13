Viewers have been enthralled by a video documenting a young bookworm's daily life in an endearing display of a passion for reading

From the cosy environment of a library to unconventional locations, the young girl's devotion to reading shone through

Many shared their own experiences of having similar reading habits when they were young but regretted getting distracted by gadgets

A video shared by a proud sister showcased a young girl indulging in her love for books in various locations throughout their house.

In a video shared by @craxyxeey on TikTok, the young girl can be seen engrossed in a book while she ate skillfully multitasking.

Girl with an unwavering passion for reading. Photo Source: TikTok/@craxyxeey

Another scene revealed her reading in the car, using every spare moment to delve into the pages of a captivating story.

The video further revealed the little bookworm's unwavering dedication to her literary pursuits.

She effortlessly reads while walking and even while sitting on the stairs.

The young girl's insatiable appetite for books knows no bounds, as she perched on the floor and was seen reading with a phone's torch light in the absence of light.

Regardless of the location or circumstance, her love for reading remained a constant source of joy and enrichment.

The heartwarming video has resonated with viewers, eliciting admiration and delight from all who witnessed the young girl's passion for literature.

Social media reactions to the video of the bookworm

@Chioma Okpara said:

" I used to be like this and still am but reduced my reading cause of eye issues".

@DES TI NY said:

"And we know all the fantasy and adventure stories ever lived".

@seme said:

"My parents killed this part of me…. now they complain when I don’t read for school".

@yesitsthatmuslim said:

"Books teach us things and we don't even realize it until we're out there saying "smart" things".

@big MEDZ said:

"This video actually made me reconsider motherhood bc this is so cute….. imagine having a child like this I'd love to read with them and go to book shops".

Watch the video

