A groom who attempted to eat his wedding cake even before it was formally cut has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok user, The Punisher posted a video showing how the groom picked up a fork and aimed it at the cake

He licked his fingers after doing as if he touched the cake, making some people suggest that he was hungry at the wedding

A groom got people laughing when he attempted to eat his wedding cake even before it was cut.

This much was seen in a video posted on TikTok by The Punisher, showing how the funny incident happened during a wedding reception.

The groom aimed a fork at the cake as if he wanted to cut some. Photo credit: TikTok/@the.punisher4h.

Source: TikTok

The groom licked his fingers after taking them close to the cake before picking a fork and aiming at it.

Groom plays funny game with his wedding cake

He and his bride were sitting at an elevated position while the cake was placed beside them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The groom was sitting closer to the wedding cake, and so could reach it by just stretching his left hand.

His wife was surprised when she saw him clutching a stainless fork and aiming it at the cake.

He eventually gave up and dropped the fork without causing damage to the wedding pie. It is not clear if the man deliberately had the scene recorded.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man attempts eating his wedding cake

TikTok users who saw the video quickly went to the comment section to talk about it. Some of those who commented said the groom was hungry and was looking for something to eat.

@Palinkie said:

"At least he’s not on his phone."

@PetronellaM said:

"I love how we all have the kid inside us that just wants to come out at any given moment."

@Locco reacted:

"They always say "marry your best friend."

@nellyjoy701 said:

"He is hungry. They take time to dish food at the wedding."

@Nozjpho Malope said:

"You are such a happy groom and bride, the way she is smiling at what you are doing."

Video shows pregnant woman dancing at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman danced at a wedding, and the video went viral.

The woman entered the dancing arena alongside a man, but the audience focused on her.

The guests at the wedding cheered her up as she danced and used their phone cameras to video her.

Source: Legit.ng