A talented street artist has left a lasting impression on a policewoman by creating an astonishingly lifelike drawing of her

The incident unfolded on a bustling street, as the artist's talent was abundantly clear as the drawing took shape, capturing the essence of the policewoman

The artist's incredible talent was widely applauded, with many praising the level of skill and attention to detail displayed in the drawing

A talented street artist has drawn a lot of attention for his remarkable artwork of a female traffic warden, as the artist transformed a plain sheet into a masterpiece.

The video shared by @davspen_art on Tiktok was set on a busy road, where three female police officers stood firmly amid rushing vehicles, ensuring a smooth traffic flow.

Artist surprises Police lady with quick portrait. Photo Source: TikTok/@davspen_art

Little did they know that their routine duties would transform into a remarkable spectacle.

A white sheet and a pencil were seen. Even though the artist's presence wasn't noticed, the skilled artist began to bring the image of one of the policewomen to life on the paper.

Having accomplished the extraordinary feat, the artist approached the unsuspecting policewoman and offered the beautifully rendered portrait as a gift.

Surprise danced across her face as she beheld the image; her disbelief transformed into a radiant smile.

The officer's colleagues eagerly gathered around to glimpse the astonishing artwork.

Netizens' reactions were a mix of awe and appreciation for the artist's talent, coupled with heartfelt gratitude for his positive impact on the policewoman's day.

Social media reactions to the artist's viral video:

@Osa-Kels said:

"See as her superior dragg to see wetin Dey the paper. she tink say eguje dn pass her go to jnr olokpa".

@IdyllicXpresssion said:

"When will Nigerian police learn to hug?"

@Opeyemi Bolaji said:

"Why you no draw her when she’s attempting to collect money".

@Shoner ñlçé said:

"God bless you for that amazing smile you put on her face…God bless all Nigeria public Servant."

@user3818533069095 said:

"God bless you for showing her love, a little love from citizens will make them feel appreciated. Thank you, she may even value this more than money".

Watch video

Talented street artist produces a quick sketch of bus conductor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a talented street artist who had a drawing of a bus conductor.

A man who is an artist made a bus conductor happy when he quickly produced a drawing of him on white paper.

In the short video, the artist seated at the back of the bus quickly captured the face of the bus conductor. He brought out his drawing paper and drawing pad and started to sketch.

Source: Legit.ng