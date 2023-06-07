A TikTok video of a black woman teaching a white female police how to dance has become very popular online

An entertaining video of a black woman showing a white female police some amazing dance moves has attracted thousands of views on TikTok.

The video @_.itsmona captured the moment the woman taught the police how to do a leg work dance challenge that is popular among TikTok users.

Black lady dance with Oyinbo police woman.

Delightful moves

The police was delighted to learn the new dance and impressed the viewers with her performance in the video.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed joy in seeing the female police dedication to the dance moves and praised her for it.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 10,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Francky reacted:

"What brought her there in the first."

@ayeee7 said:

"Oyinbo PEPPER"

@humberteverrest wrote:

"The dark knight of jersey city they can rock w us all they want but they stll have to remember to respect us as a people to!"

@itsnot.tiwa commented:

"She's hella cute."

@user747747574 also commented:

"EH i have been out Africaned by the Blasted."

@Bobbyjay77700

"Nigeria cops cam not do this laye except they take u to sell."

@Precious64747:

"Police has better legwork than me."

