A TikTok video has captured the attention of netizens as children from the Celestial church showcased their impressive dance skills

The energetic choreography delighted viewers, who commended the children for their talent and enthusiasm.

However, amidst the praise, some individuals voiced their concerns, stating that the music and dance seemed too worldly for a religious gathering

In a captivating TikTok video, shared by @lulifiedbaby3, that has caught the attention of netizens, children from the Celestial church showcased their impressive dance moves to the infectious rhythm of Ayra Star's song, "Sability."

The youngsters delighted viewers with their thrilling choreography, skillfully swaying their waists to the music.

Cele girls dance sweetly to 'Sability'. Photo Source: TikTok/@lulifiedbaby3

Source: TikTok

While many praised their talent and energy, some comments reflected different opinions.

One commenter expressed concern and said, "Sorry to say, but the music and dance seem too worldly for a godly gathering."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Another person defended the performance, highlighting the differing viewpoints, saying, "Some of you in this comment section simply have a narrow mindset . Is dancing inside the church a sin?"

The video sparked a lively debate about the intersection of music, dance, and religious settings.

Social media reactions gathered from the Cele Children dance story:

@adebiyiabolaji21 said:

"I am sorry that the music and dance are too worldly for a godly gathering."

@joyce_wisky differed:

"Some of you on dis comment section just have a low mentality to dance inside Church, nah sin abi?"

@popmomy01:

"Wetin' dem do ??? Shey if dem Dey sing praise and worship. We no Dey dance scatter scatter

@dboidaniel:

"May God of SBJ save us in CCC. SBJ said, "Whosoever that wants to spoil celestial may God his spiritual and physical journey."

@opeeyemi199 noted:

"Na holy God no who day worship with you baba GOD help us ."

@mcdollypee:

"Guess gospel music has finished, so they were searching for other songs. Oluwa o! ijoba orun ku dede indeed! Have mercy, Oh Lord."

@vikkynice joked:

"Wait oooo at the end she dey manifest abi na waist e dey try whine ."

Watch Video:

Mixed reactions as viral video show children performing focus Dance in Celestial Church

In another very similar case, Legit.ng reported on a video which went viral on social media about a group of young children having a dance performance in church.

The children dressed in white and on a single file did the famous Focus Dance that recently made waves on social media.

The video drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some people enjoying the display and others condemning it.

Source: Legit.ng