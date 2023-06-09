A TikTok video shows the moment a hawker preached passionately to a customer and was rewarded for her faith

A TikTok user named A.A. Clown met the woman who hawks tiger nut milk along a busy road and asked her who Jesus is

The hawker told Clown that she knows Jesus Christ as the son of God and went on to deliver a touching sermon

A hawker who sells tiger nut milk along the road has been gifted N50,000 by one of her customers.

TikTok user, A.A. Clown posed as a customer and approached the woman where she was hustling beside a busy road.

The tiger nut seller stoutly defended her belief in Jesus Christ. Photo credit: TikTok/@a.a_clown2 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: TikTok

Clown asked the hawker if she knows who Jesus Christ is and the woman responded in the affirmative.

Clown proceeded to say that she did not believe in Jesus Christ. She also asked the hawker what Jesus did for her.

Hawker who believes in Jesus received N50,000 gift

In Clown's opinion, the woman should not be hawking tiger nut milk if she truly believes in Jesus Christ.

The hawker, however, rose stoutly in defence of what she believed in. She told Clown that the life she has was given to her by Jesus.

The hawker also said Jesus makes everything possible and that her faith in the Lord remains unshaken.

Clown herself is a Christian and was just pulling the woman's legs and trying to know the depth of her faith.

She was impressed, and she went on to offer the hawker the sum of N50,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as hawker gets N50,000

TikTok users who saw the touching video said positive things about the hawker.

@Abena Ameyaw said:

"This is the combination of FAITH AND WORK."

@user7824694208281 commented:

"She's indeed a believer, hoping for the best to come."

@Eyinju Olodumare said:

"She’s indeed a grounded Christian, God bless her and May her faith pave way for her."

@_Niyarh commented:

"I love her already."

