An old woman who lost five of her seven children to death now has a reason to smile and celebrate.

The woman named Mama Shifau got a brand new house from Apostle Segun Owolabi, Oba Adewuyi Samuel and other kindhearted Nigerians who joined hands to help her.

Before the coming of the new house, the woman was living in a tattered apartment that looked old and not good for habitation.

Old woman gifted new house in Kwara state

A video posted on both Instagram and TikTok showed the old house and when she was moved away from it.

She was taken to the new house, which was built within 21 days. Oba Adewuyi Samuel, who said he was part of the building project posted the good news on Instagram.

He wrote:

"Just as the king couldn't sleep because of Daniel, we also weren't able to sleep until we completed building mama a new house. Please know that, we are not related to mama in any way, but God sent us to bless her. Mama has been living in bitterness for a long time, losing 5 out of 7 of her children and her husband, all her hope was gone. But today, God built her a new house in just 21 days."

Mama Shifau was all smiles and full of joy when the tape to open the house was cut. The woman is from Shao, Kwara state. @godof1930 also shared the video on TikTok.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Adunni Ade said:

"God is God! Love this! Congratulations grandma."

OMOFOLARIN said:

"God bless everyone that supported this amazing project."

@TOXIC said:

"The real definition of if there’s still life, there’s hope. God bless her and her children."

