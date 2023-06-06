An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ court has ordered the imprisonment of a former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Dele Olugbemi

The court directed that Olugbemi be remanded in Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre over alleged fraud and attempted murder

Olugbemi is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, attempted murder, and threat of violence

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - A former Speaker of the Ekiti state House of Assembly, Dele Olugbemi, has been sent to jail over alleged fraud and attempted murder.

Olugbemi was remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, June 5, The Punch reported.

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a former Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Dele Olugbemi over alleged fraud and attempted murder. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How former speaker landed in trouble

The former speaker, 48, was alleged to have threatened violence against and attempted to murder Chief Ogunyemi Aluko and one other person, the News Agency of Nigeria also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Saka Afunso, the Chief Magistrate, ordered the remand of the defendant in the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Centre, pending the issuance of legal advice.

His case was also adjourned the case till Monday, July 3, for mention.

Chief Aluko, a leader of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ekiti had petitioned the police alleging that the ex-speaker defrauded him of four hundred thousand naira and in order not to pay back, he had continued to send some persons to kill him.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was recently when some of the boys allegedly sent by Olugbemi attacked the OPC leader with bottles, hence his decision to approach security agents.

“Thunder don strike am”: Babalawo dies while making love to pastor’s wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that a herbalist slumped to death while allegedly making love to a pastor's wife in a hotel in Ikere, a small community in Ekiti state.

The incident happened when the pastor's wife and the herbalist met.

'You shall be hanged until you breathe your last', Court sends Ekiti prince to death, Here's his offence

Legit.ng also reported that Prince Omoniyi Ademola Stephen was sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti state high court sitting in Ado Ekiti for killing a monarch, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu.

Recall that the convict committed the crime in Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole local government area in August 2018.

Source: Legit.ng