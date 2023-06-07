A heartwarming TikTok video showcased a deeply emotional moment in the life of an adopted black boy as he celebrated his first-ever birthday

The video, filled with raw emotions and pure love, depicts a powerful scene where the boy's overwhelming gratitude leads him to prioritise his father' over making a wish

After sharing the tender moment with his father, the boy returned to the cake, wiped away his tears, and blew out the candle to complete the birthday ritual

In video, an adopted black boy experienced a special milestone as he celebrated his first-ever birthday cake.

His overwhelming display of love and gratitude towards his white adoptive father has touched the hearts of viewers worldwide.

Black boy emotional as white Dad surprises him on birthday. Photo Source: TikTok/@happiestofficial

Source: UGC

As the candle flickered on the birthday cake, onlookers urged the boy to make a wish before going out.

However, overcome with tears of joy, he ran towards his adoptive father and embraced him tightly, forgetting the traditional wish-making moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The genuine and pure love expressed between father and son left a lasting impact on those who watched.

The emotional video garnered significant attention, with viewers expressing their heartfelt responses in the comments. One user beautifully encapsulated the sentiment, saying, "Oh my heart…he runs straight for dad and not the cake…. pure love ❤️❤️❤️."

Social media reaction:

@i_always_come_back_110 said:

"This makes me grateful, but either imagine how much he gets bullied at school or he has a lot of attention."

@skyjohnston515 commented:

"He knows he doesn't need to make a wish; baby got all he ever wanted ."

@madame_x9763 said:

"That photo above their mantle shows such candid love and happiness. Just like them here."

@jaydon.kih noted:

"Couldn’t imagine that I adopted myself, but it was when I was three months old I had the best life, and I’m so grateful for it."

@andaowear said:

"Happy birthday to this beautiful young man with the biggest heart and is so grateful!! You can see the love and appreciation on his face ❤️."

@foodie7979 noted:

"He clearly loves his dad so much. Oh, my heart ♥️this is beautiful."

@bsfairytale opined:

"So beautiful! I think he had already made a wish, and it came true now!!"

Watch Video:

Lady Shares Transformation Look of Boy with Rough Clothes Her Family Adopted

In another similar story, Legit.ng reported how the life of a boy a family adopted changed as they bought him new clothes and enrolled him in school.

The boy's rough and dirty looks were transformed in a video shared by a new and lovely family member video shared by a member of his new and lovely family.

Seconds into the clip, the kid was all smiles, and his hair looked well-tendered compared to how he was.

Source: Legit.ng