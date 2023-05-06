"It is Top-notch": Nigerian Man Buys Old-looking Sienna Car and Rebuilts it Into New One, Photos Emerge Online
- A Nigerian man has purchased an old Siena car and completely transformed it into a beautiful new ride
- The mechanic who did the transformation has taken time to explain what went into the rebuilding process
- Photos of the transformed Sienna car have been splashed on Twitter, where people find it very stunning
A man has bought an old-looking Sienna car and completely transformed it into a new one.
He bought the used Sienna and gave it to a mechanic who did a thorough job of refurbishing the car from top to bottom.
The mechanic who refurbished the car has posted a series of tweets to explain the work that went into the process.
Photos of a refurbished Sienna car goes viral
According to the mechanic, he made sure to do a good job in line with what the owner wanted.
New parts were bought, and the car was completely repainted, and it looked new afterwards.
The mechanic, @wanjohn1, said he went to pick up the old car from the owner in Ilorin and took it back to Osogbo where he did the job in his workshop.
He said:
"He just bought the car as a Naija used and decided to do a total refurbishment, we fixed a date and I went to Ilorin to pick it up, he listed and highlighted all he wanted to do and I noted them down, I arrived Osogbo safely and got to work."
See the tweet below:
Reactions from Twitter users
@A_Habeebullahi said:
"The genesis of the write-up to its conclusion is top-notch. This is a good PR, which is the main engine of businesses. I love what I just read, amazing!"
@AA_Mufty commented:
"I have a car for you to 're-produce'. I live in Abuja. Wouldn't that be stressful to pick from and return to Abuja?"
@AkumbaSylvester said:
"You are good. Actually you are amazing or better still you are awesome."
