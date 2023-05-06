A Nigerian man has purchased an old Siena car and completely transformed it into a beautiful new ride

The mechanic who did the transformation has taken time to explain what went into the rebuilding process

Photos of the transformed Sienna car have been splashed on Twitter, where people find it very stunning

A man has bought an old-looking Sienna car and completely transformed it into a new one.

He bought the used Sienna and gave it to a mechanic who did a thorough job of refurbishing the car from top to bottom.

The car now looks new and transformed. Photo credit: Twitter/wanjohn1.

Source: Twitter

The mechanic who refurbished the car has posted a series of tweets to explain the work that went into the process.

Photos of a refurbished Sienna car goes viral

According to the mechanic, he made sure to do a good job in line with what the owner wanted.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

New parts were bought, and the car was completely repainted, and it looked new afterwards.

The mechanic, @wanjohn1, said he went to pick up the old car from the owner in Ilorin and took it back to Osogbo where he did the job in his workshop.

He said:

"He just bought the car as a Naija used and decided to do a total refurbishment, we fixed a date and I went to Ilorin to pick it up, he listed and highlighted all he wanted to do and I noted them down, I arrived Osogbo safely and got to work."

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@A_Habeebullahi said:

"The genesis of the write-up to its conclusion is top-notch. This is a good PR, which is the main engine of businesses. I love what I just read, amazing!"

@AA_Mufty commented:

"I have a car for you to 're-produce'. I live in Abuja. Wouldn't that be stressful to pick from and return to Abuja?"

@AkumbaSylvester said:

"You are good. Actually you are amazing or better still you are awesome."

Photos of old Beetle car go viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian brought out an old 1974 Volkswagen Beetle car.

The man said he would like to sell the old car for the sum of N3 million.

A lot of people who saw his tweet contended that the price he is putting on it is too expensive.

Source: Legit.ng