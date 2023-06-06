Some children have organised a fake wedding ceremony between a boy and a girl, and the video is trending on TikTok

The video shows the bride and groom wearing wedding dresses that were hastily put together for the childhood event

Many adults on TikTok said they enjoyed the video, which reminded them of when they were children

A little boy and a girl "wedded" themselves in a short video that has gone viral on TikTok.

The video of the wedding ceremony was posted on TikTok by @user1483441443758.

The boy and the girl were wedded with other kids present. Photo credit: TikTok/@user1483441443758.

Source: TikTok

The video lasted 25 seconds, capturing the moment the girl and her childhood husband walked down the aisle.

Two children wed each other in funny video

The girl was dressed in a makeshift wedding dress, with her face covered with a veil.

The boy appeared not formally dressed for the occasion as he wore casual trousers and a polo top.

All the other children followed the bride and the groom from behind, serving as their supporters and well-wishers.

The little boy even unveiled his bride to show her face in the video, which has stirred many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video showing childhood wedding

Many TikTok users have said the video of the childhood wedding reminded them of when they were children.

@amisha said:

"I wonder why I am not getting married. Then I realized I haven't divorced my childhood husband."

@Winnie polite reacted:

"This is why am not yet married at 30 years. I played this part when I was young, and I think my ancestors took it personally."

@Vane commented:

"I need to look for the guy I wedded at this age."

@Terry wakitalean said:

"That's why I got married when I was a child, I'm 27 and I'm not married."

